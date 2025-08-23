Girlfriend Invited Her Evicted Parents To Live In Their New Home Without Asking, So He’s Considering Telling Her To Choose Between Them Or The Relationship

Boundaries with family can get complicated, especially when one partner doesn’t set any.

What would you do if your partner invited their financially irresponsible parents to live in your brand-new home without even checking with you first? Would you go along with it for your partner’s sake? Or would the whole thing leave you questioning your relationship?

In today’s story, one man deals with this exact scenario and is considering breaking up with his girlfriend over it. Here’s the full scoop.

AITAH for getting mad at my gf for not telling her parents no? My gf (23) and I (25) just bought a brand new house, and within 2 months of living in it, she tells me that she told her parents they could live here practically rent-free until they get their own place. Now, mind you, they are not just changing houses. They are being evicted. This is their second eviction in the last 7 years, all due to their poor financial decisions. They are both avid gamblers and make other poor life choices. Their incomes amount to well over what they need to live on, yet they have always asked for money and never seem to have it.

He tried to reason with her, but it didn’t work.

I told her that the only way they would learn is to tell her parents no, but she refused because they are her parents. I told her that she’s enabling them to keep on with their bad habits and that I am willing to break up with her if she doesn’t change her mindset on trying to help them this way. I understand that they are her parents, but I am not supporting them as if they are my children. We have been together for almost three years. The house is in my name, and I can afford everything solely by myself. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see where she’s coming from, but she doesn’t own the house.

He needs to give her an ultimatum. Either she tells her parents no, or she can move out.

