Girlfriend Secretly Planned A Meetup With Her Former Coworker After Saying She’d Cut Ties, So He Broke Up With Her On The Spot

I broke up with my gf because she broke my trust Recently, I (24M) broke up with my fiancée (25F) because she was hanging out with two guys from her old workplace. Just background, we dated for 7 years, and about 3 months ago she started working at a restaurant, which she recently quit. I noticed that after starting, she’d stay out late at night (past 4 am, the restaurant closes at 11 pm). She’d say she’s just hanging out with coworkers because she’s stressed, and I’d be okay with that initially. Eventually, she’s out every day even when she doesn’t work with two male coworkers, and she picked up running and other hobbies as well because they’re into them.

I told her that I felt our relationship was getting more and more distant and confessed I didn’t like her hanging out with other guys so often. She kinda brushed it off and said I was overreacting. Fast-forward, and our relationship takes a turn for the worse. She wouldn’t even look at me in the car, constantly on her phone, smiling while texting. I find out when she lets me go on her phone that she texts the other guys late into the night, and when we’re together, making plans to hang out. I asked her to cut them off because her texts are getting flirty, and she said she would because our relationship matters.

The next day I find on her phone that she planned to see one of the guys at the restaurant she used to work at with her female friend. When I confronted her, she said it was just to say last goodbyes. She had already texted them emotional goodbyes two days prior, which I had to find out on my own after she deleted the messages. I broke up with her on the spot and told her that if she was willing to go behind my back to meet up and text these guys (one more specifically than the other), then she definitely had feelings for him.

Other friends of ours noticed this as well and told her it did look like she had feelings. She denies it and wants to get back together. I told her it might not have been physical, but she emotionally cheated on me. I watched her smile more with the other guy than she had with me for the 3 months she worked at the restaurant. I gave her 3 chances to cut them off. AITA?

