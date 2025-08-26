Grandchild Thought Nothing Of Taking A Late-Night Shower, But As Soon As The Water Was Shut Off, They Had A Grouchy Grandmother To Deal With

Paying the people we love a visit can be a really wholesome and fulfilling experience.

And when you stay over at their house, you get to spend added time with them – and when elderly relatives are involved, it can feel really important to make the most of this time.

But being in other peoples’ homes does introduce you to all the weird idiosyncrasies of their lives, often with the expectation that you will fit in.

When you don’t? Well, as the grandchild in this story found out, things can get a little bumpy.

Read on to find out how this grandchild crossed their grandmother’s unspoken boundaries.

AITA for having a late night shower? I am staying with my Nan for the next couple of days, and it has been really cold of a night. Today, I woke up at around 11pm, and I was both cold and trying to shake off a nightmare. So I decided to have a shower.

Let’s see what happened after the shower.

It was ten minutes at the most. I was drying myself off when I heard my Nan say angrily, “It’s about time you turned the water off.” She then said I had woken everyone up.

But the grandchild thought otherwise.

I didn’t think it would wake her up. She’s a heavy sleeper. AITA?

This was clearly an innocent mistake.

Staying at other peoples’ homes means following (or at least, trying to follow) their rules.

But if this kid didn’t know that it would bother their Nan, or this was normal behavior for them, they can’t be to blame.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that it was simply a mistake.

While others spoke about similar rules from experience.

And this Redditor gave the grandchild a tip for warming up.

Sometimes we have disagreements with even the people we love the most, and in this instance it simply seems like the grandchild has made their Nan a little grouchy at night.

Hopefully the issue will blow over, and their grandmother will see that they meant no harm.

It was a mistake, after all.

