Grandma Buys Granddaughter A New Car, But Her Parents And Older Brother Want Her To Sell It

Most parents try to keep things fair between their kids such as making sure they spend roughly the same amount on presents and giving each child approximately the same amount of time and attention.

But what happens when a grandparent clearly has a favorite grandchild and doesn’t care if the gifts, time and attention are fair or not? Should the favored grandchild try to even things out so the other grandkids aren’t jealous, or should the grandchild simply enjoy the favortism?

In today’s story, one grandchild is clearly the favorite, and she’s not sure what to do about it now that her new car is causing a lot of family drama.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not returning the car my grandma got me I (18f) have an older brother (19m) and younger sister (15f). 4 years ago when my brother got his permit, my grandparents bought an almost new Prius and said it would be for both of us to share. They made it very clear that we would both drive the car or my parents should sell it and split the money between us. A year later when I got my permit I was barely able to drive the car, then when I got my license my parents got me a 12 year old civic because it would be too difficult for us to share a car and that’s the best they can afford.

Grandma was NOT happy.

My grandparents were mad about the car situation, especially because my grandma said she picked that car out specifically for me (I’ve always been her favorite because I’m the only one that spends time with her or helps her out). They kept telling me to drive the civic until I was 18 and they’d fix it. I turned 18 not that long ago and my grandma asked me what car I want. I told her i wanted a rav 4.

What a wonderful gift!

A week later my uncle shows up with a brand new rav 4 hybrid for me. I love the car. When I’m having a rough day I literally just go out and sit in the car. It’s like my safe space.

Her parents and brother don’t think this is fair.

My parents told my grandma it’s not fair that there’s a huge disparity between our cars. And she told them it wouldn’t have happened if they would’ve either had us share the car or sold it and gotten us equal ones. My brother is jealous and hes asking my parents to trade his car in for one like mine but my parents don’t have that kind of money. So they’re asking me to sell my car and get something “more appropriate” to make things fair.

She’s not going to sell the car.

I’m refusing because it was a gift from my grandma and I love it. And now they’re saying I’m self centered and I need to think of my siblings (my younger sister isn’t getting a car at all). My grandma says I deserve the car and they all suck but I’m starting to feel bad. AITA for not selling the car?

It’s a gift from her grandmother. She doesn’t need to sell it. They can complain to Grandma about what is and is not fair.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s not like her brother didn’t get a car.

Her parents went back on the deal, so Grandma made it right.

She shouldn’t sell the car.

Her parents are the ones who didn’t make it fair.

Her parents clearly have a favorite too.

Nothing is fair about this situation, but she should still keep the car.

