Grocery Store Customer Accuses Employees Of Doing Something Pretty Ridiculous, And They Can’t Hold Back The Laughter

Imagine going to the grocery store to get something and being told by an employee that they’re all out.

Would you believe the employee, ask a manager to double check, or accuse the employees of keeping all of that item for themselves and hiding it from you?

In today’s story, a customer prefers the last option, but he gets even more ridiculous than that.

Let’s see what he thinks is happening.

Costumer accuses us of hiding corn and having “corn party’s” due to a corn shortage that was not happening this was 2-3 years ago. I was 16 or 17 at the time and this was my first job at a somewhat big grocery retailer. I was working stock this day. I was in the noodle isle when I feel a tap on my shoulder. Its this middle aged gentleman, he just looks at me and says the word “corn”.

What kind of corn does he want?

I told him that we have canned corn and frozen. He than says he specifically wants corn on the cobb. I walk him over to produce and we are out. This is normal for the time of year, its winter. We have frozen corn on the cobb, but he said the freezer ruins it.

He can’t believe they’re out of corn on the cob.

He starts to throw a fit, saying that we are hiding the corn for ourselves due to the corn shortage (I dont think their was a corn shortage). I explained to him that its out of season and harder to get in the winter time. I think this store does have it from time to time in the winter, but its mostly limited to cans and frozen. He asks for the manager. Now the manager was a tough but fair woman, she told everything how it was.

The customer says something pretty funny!

I call her and she comes to the area. He imminently goes off about the hidden corn again but than he says one of the funniest things I ever herd at work. He tells the manager he knows about our corn party’s. Her and I both bust out laughing. I mean what are you supposed to do. Corn is good but who would have a party with corn.

The customer doesn’t find this funny.

He than says we are not taking him seriously and his wife will be very angry when she hears about this. My manager says their is nothing she can do. He raised his voice a bit now and just spouted off nonsense about the wrath of corporate will come down upon us. but than calms down once he realizes hes making a scene over corn. The manager walks with me for a bit to make sure he does not bother me and tells me I did a good job and its ok that I laughed at something that ridiculous.

Corn parties? What? That customer sounds a little wacky.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Let him call corporate.

Fresh corn really does taste better.

Beware of Big Corn!

This is true!

I’ve been to this type of corn “party.”

That customer sounds pretty crazy!

But so many of them are.

