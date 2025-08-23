Grumpy Boyfriend Decides To Trick Partner Into Lengthy Walk, But It Lands Them In An Unexpected Part Of The Park
Sometimes, even our significant others can give us a tale to harken back to.
Read how one Redditor reminisces on a funny instance where their grumpy partner got lost at a nature preserve.
See the story below for more details.
Wanna go for a walk?
It had been a hot summer day, but by this point it was early evening, the temp was going down, and there was a nice breeze.
So, when my bf asked what we should do this evening, I suggested we go out for a walk.
He was a little hesitant, but with some light prodding he reluctantly agreed.
So, they picked their spot for their fun adventure.
We decided to go to Island Park (not its real name), which is a large city park/wildlife sanctuary that spreads across 1,200 acres with 30 miles of paths along 9 different loops.
It’s a popular spot in our town, but large enough to still feel secluded.
As we’re parking, he’s grumbling a bit about how we always go to this park, how far are we going to go out, it’s going to be hot, etc. etc. etc.
We get about a half mile out and he asks me how far we plan to go. “I don’t know. Would you like to turn back?”
“No, it’s fine,” he says, and we continue on.
But the boyfriend was much more experienced with this park…
I decide to follow his lead, since it sounds like he’ll likely want to end the walk before I do, which is fine.
We go a little further and we’re starting to reach portions of the park I’m not as familiar with.
But my bf used to jog in this park all the time and so he knows the paths better than I do.
“Does this path loop around?” I ask, and he assures me that it does.
We continue on for another mile, and we’re in a part of the park I didn’t even know existed.
And then, the truth came out.
“Well, yeah,” he admits, “I took you out the long way so you would regret making me go on this walk.”
Oh, malicious compliance.
If I wanted to go on a walk, he was going to make sure it was a long one.
He wanted my feet to hurt and my legs to ache, so I’d think twice before asking him to go out in nature again.
But, they’d actually stumbled upon paradise!
Let me tell you…this path was beautiful!
The trees were tall and luxurious, the views were outstanding, and the bird were singing their hearts out.
I couldn’t have been happier.
However, their trek home was a bit long…
Then, he got lost and we ended up walking four miles to the parking lot.
But, it was a great walk and a fun adventure.
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go ice my foot while I watch seven episodes of Star Trek TNG.
This is couple has a funny story to tell their friends and family now.
And who doesn’t love that?
