Guy Fieri’s Son Saw A Fan Dressed Up Like His Dad At A Basketball Game

Folks, this is the kind of funny AND wholesome that you need in your life today!

A woman named Tara posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the reaction that a fella named Hunter Fieri had to seeing a Guy Fieri impersonator at a basketball game.

Oh, by the way: Hunter Fieri is the famous chef’s son, and Tara is his fiancée.

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: you and your fiancé are visiting your brother-in-law at college and see someone dressed up as their dad in the stands…”

The video shows Tara and Hunter sitting in their seats at the game…

And a Guy Fieri impersonator was right behind them!

And the guy really nailed the bleached hair and the outfit that Guy Fieri likes to wear on TV.

Hunter looked at the man in the stands and said, “Hi, Dad” before the two of them laughed.

Here’s the video.

college basketball fans are dedicated. #sdsu #college #basketball #hoops #marchmadness #flavortown #guyfieri @Hunter Fieri

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker was impressed.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

That was an unexpected surprise!

