Guy Goes To Get His First Cell Phone, But Keeps Delaying The Rude Salesman And It Achieves The Desired Result

Some people take for granted that anyone buying their product can just as easily not buy it. Entitlement has no place in the matter.

Don’t take your bad mood out on customers

Me and some friends were sitting around a few nights ago, shooting the breeze. Our one friend (let’s call him Larry) was telling his latest adventure while trying to buy a new car. If something is going to go wrong, it will happen to him. This took place about 25 years ago, just as cell phones were coming onto the market. In those days you would take a 24 month contract and that included the phone.

Larry decides he wants his first phone and goes to a cell shop to sign up.

Larry was about to do much more than that.

Once the sales pitch had been completed, he must go and see the sales manager to sign the contract. He walks into the sales manager’s office and the guy behind the desk grunts at him to sign the papers and get out. Larry is taken aback and asks what the problem is. The sales manager says that there are a lot of people wanting phones and he doesn’t have time for everyone. Larry gets the contact and starts to read the contract slowly and line by line. The sales manger tells him to hurry up, other customers are waiting. Larry looks up from reading and says that he had lost his place in the document and needs to start again. Larry starts from the beginning again and has slowed down his reading speed. The manager starts to give him an earful to hurry up Larry loses his place again and starts from the beginning.

The lesson was successful.

This happened another 3 or 4 times and to quote Larry “You could see the steam coming out of his eats and he looked like a ripe tomato” Once Larry had been allowed to finish reading the contract, he told the manager that he wanted to make some changes. He did so. This reading took more than two and a half hours. Once Larry left with his new phone he noticed that the store was almost filled to capacity with people wanting to complete the contract process. What Larry really enjoyed about this was the sales manager was still busy with the new customers for almost three hours after the shop closed. Larry was walking back to his car and saw a really upset manager.

