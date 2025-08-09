Guy Mocked A Struggling Coworker And Said That The Job Was “Too Easy,” So This Woman Challenged Him To Apply For The Same Position

Some jobs look easy until you actually do them.

If you saw someone making fun of someone who was struggling to do a physically demanding job, would you ignore them, tell them to stop being so rude, or dare them to try the job themself?

This woman works for a retail store, and they hire young workers for physically demanding tasks.

She saw a man mocking one of her coworkers and suggested that he apply for the same job.

Read the full story below to see what happened.

A guy was bullying one of our cart guys. I called him out. He was hired and quit in one hour. I work in a retail store that sells everything. From groceries to home goods to clothing. I’ve worked in retail for a dozen plus years. We hire people, mostly under 18 but not always.

This woman has a high respect for workers with very physically demanding jobs.

This was for a position where they help customers out to their vehicles. As well as clean the bathrooms and lobbies, and mainly collect carts from the lot and bring them back inside. I have mad respect for these people because it’s not easy pushing the carts. It’s a very physically demanding job.

She saw a man laughing at one of their workers who was having a hard time pushing 12 carts.

A few weeks ago, there was a guy in our lot while I was on my lunch break. He was laughing at one of our workers who was struggling to push in 12 carts. He was making fun of him outright, so I called him out. I think I said something along the lines of: “It’s not very nice to make fun of someone who is working hard.”

She told him he’s welcome to apply and prove that it’s easy work for him.

He made some snarky remark about how strong he was and how it would be easy for him. I told him we’re always hiring if he’d like to give it a go himself sometime. I wasn’t expecting him to actually go for it. Well, he applied.

He was hired, but he quit after an hour.

He got hired as one of the cart guys. I saw him working this morning. I heard later on in the day he quit after one hour, saying it was too hard. I told the manager who told me that about the conversation I’d had with the guy. We both had a good laugh.

Sometimes hard work looks easy until you try it!

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person has tried pushing 8 to 9 carts at a time.

Here’s another opinion about pushing carts.

Only 6 carts in this user’s company.

And finally, another similar story from this person.

Never underestimate the work you’re too proud to do.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.