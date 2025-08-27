He Agreed To Lend His Brother A Car For A While, But Now His Brother Is Upset Because He Took It Back

Every family has one…

AITA for taking back my car I lent my brother? “My mom passed away last summer. I (24M) was the only one of my siblings (F, M, M, all a couple of years older) interested in her car, so I handled everything with my sister since she was the authorized representative.

I waited through probate, paid the fee, and had it titled, registered, and insured under my name this April. No one had issues at the time. I now drive that car (call it the yellow car). I’ve also had my own car (the green car) since 2021. Both cars are worth ~$3-4k.

A couple months ago, one of my brothers asked to borrow my green car for the summer. I agreed but told him up front I might try to sell it and would need it back for that. He said fine. Fast forward to early July: a coworker was interested in buying it. On July 9, I texted my brother that a buyer might be coming. No reply. I texted again on the 11th to say I’d need it Monday or Tuesday. Again, no reply. Today, I texted him I’d come get it, and he blew up, saying the siblings need to be involved because I “got Mom’s car for free” and shouldn’t be selling my own car. He also claimed he didn’t see my texts because he was at a music festival Fri-Sun… but my first texts were from the Tues and Thurs before that, and he still managed to post to Instagram.

He sent some texts insulting my character, calling me selfish and saying I’d ruin my relationship with him and my sister “over money.” When I pointed out I warned him from the start I might need my car back, he went off with, “I’m literally offering you money to use your car, can you not read? If you think I’m guilt tripping you then you’re actually [r-word]. You clearly only care about yourself, hope ruining this relationship is worth it. Don’t talk to me ever again.” Also—he only mentioned possibly buying when we first talked 7 weeks ago, never responded about it again until today, after he was already insulting me.

I went and picked up my car from my other brother’s place (where brother in question is staying after quitting his job last year to travel). Found three empty weed pens in it—so apparently he was driving my car high. Now I’m planning to go low/no contact for a while and not let him borrow anything of mine again. AITA?”

