His Friends Said He’d Have To Sleep On An Air Mattress For A Planned Vacation, So He Bowed Out… And Now They’re Upset

In life you can’t usually have everything you want. Compromise is necessary, but who should bare the brunt of that?

Imagine planning a trip with friends, but it turns out you’re the one who has the worst sleeping arrangements even though everyone is splitting the bill equally. Would you go along with it anyway, or would you back out?

This guy found himself stuck in this situation, and he’s not sure if he made the right decision. Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for backing out at the “last minute” because I didn’t want to sleep on an air mattress? Three friends and I made a last minute plan to go to the mountains this weekend. Our group is a couple, let’s call them Jay, Sam and two single friends, me and Alex. We actually found a good Airbnb at first. It had two bedrooms, one with a king bed, and one with two single beds. Alex and I were totally fine sharing the second room as long as we had our own bed.

But not everyone agreed.

But Jay kept saying that she wanted a pool. This is a short, two day trip and we’re staying just one night. I really didn’t see why a pool was a big deal. We kept going back and forth trying to decide and the place got booked by someone else. After that, the only places we could find had just one bedroom, a pull out couch, and an air mattress. Alex is recovering from an injury, so of course he shouldn’t be on the air mattress. The couple immediately said they wanted the bedroom, but they’re not offering to pay more for it. That leaves me with the air mattress.

But that’s not the only way OP would be inconvenienced.

Jay and Sam both don’t have a driver’s license and Alex can’t drive right now because of his injury. So I’m the only one who can drive us there and back. On top of that, I’m also the only one who has to work on Monday. I really don’t want to be the one driving for hours, sleeping on an air mattress, and then dragging myself to work the next day all tired and sore. I genuinely hate sleeping on an air mattress! I always sleep like garbage and it just hurts my neck.

His decision wasn’t appreciated.

So, I told them I was backing out. I told them that if they really want to do a trip like this, they need to plan it better so that everyone is comfortable. Alex and Sam seemed to understand, but Jay got annoyed. She said I was being a party pooper, that I was being selfish, and that I was ruining the weekend. She told me I should just adjust so we could all have fun. For a moment, I really did think I was overreacting cause it’s just one night, and going to the mountains would be super fun. It doesn’t feel fair that I have the worst sleeping arrangement, and still get labeled as the problem. AITA for backing out “last minute” because I didn’t want to sleep on an air mattress?

It sounds like this is about more than just the air mattress.

Here is what people are saying on Reddit.

Perfectly reasonable no matter what.

She sounds insufferable. I’d never speak to her again.

SO cute. Who does she think she is?

This could be catchier, but yes.

I doubt these people think that deeply about anything.

Being self absorbed has a price.

