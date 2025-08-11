He Doesn’t Get Along With His Stepsister, So He Didn’t Do Anything When She Got Bullied

What are you supposed to do if a family member is getting bullied…and you don’t really care for them all them much?

AITA for doing nothing while my stepsister was being bullied? “Me and my stepsister are 16. My dad married her mom when we were 8. We knew each other before that though. We were in the same class since kindergarten and we did not get along. I don’t really remember all the stuff that made us dislike each other and fight.

But I remember it started over her taking my pencil in first grade without asking and her getting out of it by telling our teacher she didn’t have one and had asked, which she didn’t. From that point onward we avoided each other when we could and fought when we couldn’t avoid each other. My dad and her mom knew this and the only time they really stopped to consider if it was a good idea was when her mom asked her and my dad asked me if we had crushes on each other. Because of course little boys and girls who fought like we did were usually doing it because of a crush. That wasn’t it and with that out of the way they decided we could all be a family. Except the dynamic between us never changed. Keep us apart and it’s fine but try to make us brother and sister and we fought.

Hundreds of hours of family bonding didn’t fix it and therapy didn’t fix it and being sat down and told we were family and should be there for each other didn’t fix it. There are two times this was made a huge deal out of. The first time was 3 years ago when I was brought in for emergency surgery because my appendix burst and I ended up really sick afterward because I got an infection. Add that I have asthma and it was bad for a while. She didn’t want to come see me in the hospital and told her mom and my dad she didn’t care if I was sick or didn’t get better. And told them I wasn’t her brother so she didn’t want to see me and she didn’t want to be there to support our half siblings. That was something her mom and my dad made a huge deal out of and was the first time they really got that we didn’t love or care about each other.

The reason I’m posting is the second time it’s been a huge deal. Three girls in our grade started bullying my stepsister last year. I knew about it for most of that time. I think most kids in our grade and the grade above us did. I did nothing about it. I didn’t tell anyone or try to help and I didn’t offer her any kind of support. That means I also didn’t bully her too or help the bullies. I just did nothing. When my dad found out about it he told me he was so angry at me and disappointed that I wouldn’t help “my sister” and I told him she wasn’t my sister and all this time had changed nothing between us. I told him I didn’t care about and I didn’t feel any family obligation to her. He told me we’ve been a family for over 8 years now and I told him just because that was technically true didn’t mean I felt that way. He asked me if I’d have done nothing if someone else had been bullied and I told him it would honestly depend. Mostly no, I wouldn’t do the same thing but there are a couple of kids who are jerks to everyone and I wouldn’t help them.

Then he asked me what if things had gotten worse for my stepsister and I told him nothing would change for me. He told me it was my duty to help her. I asked if he thought she’d help me. He said that shouldn’t matter. I told him to answer the question and he said it didn’t matter again. I told him he only said that because he knew she wouldn’t. He told me it didn’t matter and I was still wrong and would forever be wrong for not helping her and to accept that I still have some duty to her because we’re one family even if I don’t like that fact. AITA?”

