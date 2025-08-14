He Gets Along Really Well With His Girlfriend’s Family, But He’s Hesitant For His Stepmother To Meet Them

Do you have any family members who seem to like to complain about something but when given the opportunity to get what they supposedly want, they don’t make the effort?

In today’s story, the family member in question is a teenage boy’s stepmother, and what she seems to want is to meet his girlfriend’s family. Yet, she doesn’t seem too assertive about making it happen.

Now, the boy is wondering if he messed up.

Let’s read the whole story to see what’s going on.

AITA for dismissing my stepmother’s request to meet my girlfriend’s parents because of how she acts? I (18M) got into a relationship with my girlfriend (18F) at the beginning of our senior year of highschool. My stepmother (65F) was the first person to know. I showed her pictures, talked about her, and even put her on FaceTime to speak with her all around 2 to 3 months into our relationship. My stepmother is a little bit of a sensitive hothead. She would complain about me to others, complain about other people and family members, and when my friends came over she would talk down on me. So I never wanted her to meet my girlfriend’s parents (even on FaceTime)

He gets along really well with his girlfriend’s parents.

The conflict started when I met her parents. Her parents and I got along perfectly the first day we met each other in person, then I met more of her family, and eventually her whole family knew and liked me. Every weekend, I would stay at my girlfriend’s house and go home between 10:00 PM to 2:00 AM. My stepmother didn’t know anything about her family, only that I’ve met everyone and how they enjoy my company.

Then, his stepmother had a question.

One day, my stepmother came into my room and asked me when I was going to introduce her to my girlfriend’s parents. And I responded with “There’s gonna be a time when you guys meet.” She would constantly ask me this anytime my girlfriend was brought up in a conversation, and my response would be the same.

It doesn’t seem like the stepmother really cares about meeting his girlfriend’s parents.

I wouldn’t go out of my way to make sure they didn’t meet. There were events my school hosted where she had the opportunity to meet the parents, but she never went out of her way to talk to them. After my graduation ceremony she did meet my girlfriend but didn’t ask to meet the parents at all and it feels like she only cares about it when she’s complaining about it to me. I just really love my girlfriend and her family. I don’t want that kind of energy around my relationship with them.

Actions speak louder than words, and it seems like the stepmother would find a way to meet the girlfriend’s parents if she really wanted to.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

