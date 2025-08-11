He Invited His Friends Over When His Girlfriend Was Out Of Town, But His Girlfriend Got Mad Because One Of His Friend’s Fiancé Showed Up

What would you do if a guys night in ended up being a guys night plus one guy’s girlfriend? Would you feel the need to tell your own girlfriend about the change, or would you consider it unimportant?

This guy shares how his girlfriend got mad at him for a situation like this.

Did he mess up, or did she overreact?

Check out the full story to decide.

Did I do something wrong in this scenario? I (25M) had a BBQ with 7 of my guy friends from softball.

One of my friends invited his other friend “Zach” (Who I’ve only met once) and he brought his (27F) fiancé. My girlfriend is out of town visiting family, and I told her who I invited to this BBQ and she welcomed it as it was perfect timing that she would be out of town while I was hanging out with the boys.

They were just having a fun night out!

Without asking me anything about the BBQ and essentially ghosting me for the night, she checked our home security cameras and saw that a lady was there alongside our 8 guy friend group.

Now she’s upset with me that I didn’t tell her there was a lady there (although I texted and called her before hand to tell her I’d be busy, but she can always reach me) and I didn’t know that would be important to her. AITAH?

OUCH! He probably should’ve told her about the extra guest, but it seems that his girlfriend is also overreacting.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

