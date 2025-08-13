He Let His Little Sister Hold His Newborn Baby Against Their Mother’s Wishes, And Now She’s Accusing Him Of Being Irresponsible And Disrespectful

Some people are so focused on control that they forget how much a small moment can mean.

Imagine your younger sibling, who has a disability, was desperate to hold your newborn, but your mother tried to forbid it entirely. Would you respect your mother’s wishes? Or would you give your sister the moment she’s been dreaming of?

In today’s story, one new dad finds himself in this exact situation and decides to let his sister have a try. Here’s what happened.

AITA for letting my sister hold my baby against our mother’s wishes? I (29M) have a newborn baby. My 9-year-old sister, whom we’ll call Kylie for privacy purposes, has been so excited to be an aunt for the first time. Kylie has a physical disability, which makes her struggle with fine motor tasks, and she has a slight tremor in her hands when holding objects. Because of this, our mother stated that she did not want Kylie to hold the baby—ever. She kept saying that K’s “hands can’t be trusted” and that it would be best if she just looked at the baby.

Trying to be nice, he helped his sister hold the baby.

But K was so excited to meet her new niece that I decided it was worth trying. With some assistance from me, she was able to hold her without issue. When our mother saw it happening, she was not happy. She said that it was irresponsible of me and repeated that Kylie’s “hands can’t be trusted” around the baby. She started talking about how, when she says “no” as a parent, I need to respect that. AITA?

He did the right thing! There’s no doubt he made his little sister’s day, and she’ll never forget the experience.

