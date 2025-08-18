He Paid His Parents A Lot Of Money To Rent His Childhood Bedroom, But Now Avoids Paying Rent By Not Telling Them He Got A New Job

Sometimes an agreement is mutually beneficial, but only if things stay the same.

AITA for Lying about My Income to Avoid Rent After college I moved back into my parents and have been here for 8 months. Since graduating college my parents have taken a sum of my income starting at 20%. After a couple of months I was expected to pay the Parent Plus Loan ($510 monthly). A couple more months my car payment was added ($300 monthly). All of this I think is fair and I have no issue with except for the fact I had to quit my job in March.

I was expecting to live in the college area after I graduated but due to outside circumstances I could not get a place. This led to me living at home and having a 2 hour commute. After a few months I had to toss in the towel and quit because it was nearly costing money to have the job. During this time my parents had slowly increased my rent to 40% of my income for more expenses. When I was unemployed my parents instead took $200 as well as the loan money (car money was added once I got a new job). This absolutely destroyed my savings to the point I’ve gained thousands in credit card debt to keep up with life and expenses needed to apply for jobs.

Eventually I got a job! I lied to my parents and hide 40% of my income in an account they can’t see. If they question why there’s a lack of money I may say I had 20-30% automatically put in savings. I just need to leave this living situation. It’s a family of 5 with 2.5 bath, living with family 24/7, limited freedoms, but most importantly feeling a crushing sensation of being trapped here. I understand that my parents have had lives that made them not great with money and there are debts to be paid. In reality paying for loans and my car payment isn’t horrible and I expect it. I just keep doing the math and see how if I lived with someone I could have a 2 bed 1 bath for the same price. The rent they also say goes to food and electricity (we don’t pay for water), so that makes sense a bit. AITA for hiding the full amount I earn so I can save up to move out?

