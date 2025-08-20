He Regularly Removes Illegal Signs From His Neighborhood, But When He Called One Of The Numbers, It Backfired

Usually, we read stories about people serving petty revenge, but in this case, a man was on the receiving end and decided to share his experience with the internet.

He was simply removing illegal signs, but when he decided to call one of the numbers on a sign, it really backfired.

Maybe he learned a lesson and wants to pass it on.

Let’s read his story.

I was the victim of petty revenge I regularly remove and dispose of all the illegal signs on the utility poles and shoulder/median of the roads around my neighborhood. I can collect a couple dozen in a week.

But there was one that was just outrageous.

One of the more egregious outfits was a “we buy junk cars” operation, and they would often return a couple of weeks after I swept through and put up new signs. They were so bad that I would call and taunt the guy on the number from the sign and say “I just removed another 12 of your obnoxious signs” etc.

That was a mistake…

I didn’t put 2 and 2 together until the second time, but I eventually figured out that the ridiculous barrage of calls and texts to my number from automobile dealers over the next few days after I called was due to the guy I taunted. Apparently, he used my phone number as contact info to express interest in dozens of vehicles from cars.com or such. Now I still take down all the tacky signs, I just don’t taunt them anymore.

You live, you learn.

Anyone can be the target of petty revenge, so it’s safer to just treat people as you’d like to be treated.

