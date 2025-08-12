He Thought He Was Going To See A Movie With Just His Dad, But The Theater Got Crowded Very Quickly

Do you remember a lot of quality time with your dad?

It could be all sorts of things, but all of them matter, maybe a little more than dad could even realize at the time.

If you thought you were going to have quality time with your dad but then other family members showed up, would you be upset, or would you enjoy the family time instead?

This person was upset when other family members crashed the father child one-on-one time. Let’s read all about it.

AITA for refusing to go see new movies So my dad bought tickets for an early release of Superman a few weeks ago and that happened today. I was super excited to see this movie and have been talking about it since the first trailer came out. When I talked to my dad about getting tickets he said “it would be a you and me thing” well I guess I was wrong.

Two was company, but three became a crowd.

He told me he bought the tickets for the movie but forgot to add in a key detail, my step-mom would be going as well. I had no clue that she was going to the movie or was even interested in it in the first place, but what’s even worse is nobody told me she was going until about a week ago. So okay she’s going, that’s fine I guess.

Three was a crowd, but now the fourth be with you.

But today I came home from work really pumped for the movie and everything about it when my dad said we would be eating dinner with my brother before hand. Naturally I was curious as to why my brother was going to dinner with us especially when it’s a Tuesday and he lives in a different town. Turns out that he invited himself to the movie with us having my dad buy a 4th ticket even though this was supposed to be just my dad and I.

Now, he’s done with this flick.

I was [angry] and tried to brush it off until we actually went and saw the movie where my dad and my brother whispered things to each other the whole time while I sat at the very end away from my dad. They spend so much time together already without me and I wanted this one thing to myself without worrying about the whole family. So I said that I would no longer be going to see movies with them if they continued to talk the whole movie and if my brother kept inviting himself to everything. So, AITA?

It sounds like this child just wants one on one time with dad, but dad doesn’t seem to understand that.

Check out what the comments on Reddit had to say:

The gist of the advice was: “sure, but you know, talk to them about it.”

Or be less direct, I guess?

Don’t be a party pooper.

Honestly would be the best policy.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.