He Thought He Was Tagging Along With A Friend To Keep Him Company, But Now It Looks Like He Was There To Split The Bill

There are some people out there who enjoy very long drives solo.

These people are sociopaths.

I mean I’m kidding, but I don’t get it. I can feel my sanity slipping around the 4 hour mark every time – having company makes a world of difference.

So long as the company is having a good time too…

AITA not paying for the trip? My roommate had a wedding last weekend, and asked me to come along. I wasn’t invited to the wedding, but he wanted the company for the 6hr drive (using his car) and at the hotel room.

A genuinely nice thing to do for a buddy.

So during his time at the wedding I bummed around in the hotel room, and went to see a couple movies. We drove back home and stopped at a casino (which was not out of the way) that I wanted to check out, and then continued back home. He now wants me to pay him $215 to split the cost of the hotel and gas. Should I be paying for this?

This was not in the terms and conditions.

I wouldn’t have gone if I had known this. I was under the impression of just tagging along, and was simply doing him a favor. He would have had to drive and get a hotel anyway. If there’s anyone that’s been in this situation before how did you handle it? How’d the conversation go? What should I say (or not say) so that I don’t have to waste $215 for quite literally doing nothing.

The comments hashed things out:

Maybe chip in a LITTLE. But not all the way.

Why is this only coming up now?

How can you defend this?

To me, the fact that he didn’t bring up any cost-splitting conversations until the entire trip was over tells me that, at best, he doesn’t plan things well and is making that your problem.

Unfortunately, it’s more likely that he knew exactly what he was doing. He knew you’d say no if he asked for money up front, so he waited until the deed was done to put on more pressure.

Oh, and on a lesser note, if you don’t have much money, maybe don’t go to a casino.

