He Told His Nephew He Had To Share His PlayStation With His Cousins, And Now His Sister Is Mad At Him For How He’s Treating Her Son

The fella who wrote this story on Reddit asked readers if he was wrong for telling his nephew that he had to share his PlayStation with his cousins or he wouldn’t be playing any games.

AITA for restricting my nephew (11,M) from playing his PS5 for the summer while he’s at my house? “I (35M) am a single father of two boys (12M and 10M). I’ll call them Joe (12M) and George (10M) My sister (37F) is married and she and her husband (38M) have a single child, 11M, whom I’ll call Alex. My sister and I always thought it was cool how we had kids around the same time and wanted to make sure the boys all grew up close to each other. For the last five or six years, my sister, who I’ll call Sis, has dropped her son off at my house and gone on vacation with her husband for two weeks for a couples vacation, after which she comes back and they go on a family vacation. Sometimes Joe, George, and I go with them, and sometimes we don’t. This year, Sis and her husband (Tom) bought Alex a brand new PS5 for his birthday before the summer started. He has been wanting one for a while and they thought he was old enough for it to be an appropriate gift.

He was extremely excited about it when he got here and made a comment about not being able to wait to get it set up in his room (he gets a guest room when he visits). I reminded him of the rules at my house, which is that the kids don’t get devices in their rooms. Sis and Tom kind of laughed it off and said “we’ll let you guys figure that out later”, and they left not much later on their vacation. The next day, Alex kind of moped around the house while my boys played outside, and I asked him if he wanted to hook his PS5 up, and they could all play that afternoon.

He said he didn’t want to, and when I asked him why not, he said he just didn’t want to share the system, and just wanted to put it in his room so he could play by himself. I told him (I was being nice about it, not snappy) that I was sorry he felt that way but things didn’t work like that, and he was free to leave the system in his bag until his parents got back. To explain – we only have two TVs – mine in my room and the main one in the living room. I limit the boys’ screen time, and if they want to watch a movie or play a game, they have to agree on it, and share whatever console is being used (take turns). I let them have their phones during the day, but there’s a lot of content filtering and certain apps aren’t allowed at all.

Later that day, I got a text from my sister who was upset that “she had barely stepped off the plane and her son is already grounded”. I explained to her what was going on, and she said I was being a jerk for forcing him to either share his personal belongings or go without (something she didn’t like about our upbringing). I told her I didn’t want to start any drama between the boys over the summer, and she hung up on me. Later she texted me and said that if I was going to be such a jerk towards her son, she would probably cut her vacation short and just come home early. This isn’t the first time we’ve disagreed on parenting, but it is the first time its been an actual argument, so I’m wondering, AITA?”

Was this uncle wrong to set a rule that made his nephew upset, or was his sister wrong to expect him to bend the rules?

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

