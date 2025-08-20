He Wanted To Just Enjoy Some Pickleball, But All The Side Coaching From A Stranger Put Him In A Real Social Pickle

Given its out-of-nowhere boom in popularity in the last few years, you’d be forgiven for assuming that Pickleball is a brand new sport.

But actually, it was created in the late 1960’s, and there was even a company dedicated to trying to popularize it way back then.

These days, everybody’s getting in on the action – but they’re not all getting along.

AITA for walking off mid-pickleball game because my doubles partner wouldn’t stop “coaching” me? so yeah this might be petty but it’s been bugging me

It all starts simply enough.

i (34M) play a lot of pickleball. it’s my thing. i’ve got a regular group, we mess around, keep it competitive but chill. i went to this open play thing last weekend, got paired with some dude (let’s call him mike or whatever) for doubles. never played with him before.

Mike or whatever was not being chill.

first few points were fine. but then he starts with the “tips.” like “you should’ve dinked that” “try stepping in more on your serve” “you’re crowding the net a little” EVERY SINGLE POINT.

Neat, Mike. Thanks.

I’m like bro, its not a clinic. I actually told him, I’m good bro, just not to sound rude. He says “Totally” but kept doing it.

Eventually, he’d had enough.

By the second game I was done. I grabbed my stuff and left the court. No drama or anything. Just got up and left.

But some say that was over the line.

now people at the courts are saying i was overreacting and that he was just being helpful. idk. i feel like he killed the whole vibe and made it weird. maybe i could’ve sucked it up but honestly it just ruined the fun. AITA????

Let’s check with the refs in the comments:

Take me out, coach.

Though some said his response was no better than the problem.

Like, they really called him out.

Call me cynical, but I feel like a guy like this won’t stop with the criticisms even if asked to directly.

