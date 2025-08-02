Son Looked After His Mom Through Her Dementia, And Now His Wife Is Furious That The Rest Of His Family Is Excluding Her From A Group Chat

Performative grief is infuriating to witness. Some people can be so fake while brazenly shirking responsibilities.

Imagine being the only one of your siblings to help care for your mother who has dementia. How would you react if the rest of the family suddenly pretended like they’d been helping all along, when they only say they care but don’t show it with their actions?

Check out why this grieving woman took a stand with her husband’s family.

AITA for leaving a family group chat about my MIL after being excluded for 2 days and watching everyone suddenly act like they care? My husband and I have been together for 12 years, married for 7. For the past year and a half, he’s been the sole caregiver for his mom, who has early dementia. He stepped up, completely bathing her, dressing her, changing her, managing her meds, all of it. I work full time to support both of us so he could focus on her full time. It’s been emotionally, physically, and mentally exhausting especially for him. He is one of six kids, and they all live within 30 minutes. Not a single one helped. Not once.

The audacity of these people can’t be overstated.

It was just him and his dad, day in and day out, while the rest of the family ghosted. Well, her condition recently progressed and she had to be placed in a care home. Suddenly, everyone comes out of the woodwork like they’ve been involved this whole time. One sister-in-law made a big “family group chat” called “Sweet Mama D” and sent this dramatic message like: “Hey everyone! Mama D has been placed in a home, so let’s all continue being there for her! This is also a space to share memories and support each other!” Excuse me? Continue? Nobody but my husband and his dad have been there. What are y’all continuing exactly? And to make it worse I wasn’t even included in the group chat. But people from other states and even literal 13-year-old cousins were added. My husband knew I wasn’t in it, but I said let’s just give it a few days.

The damage has been done.

Well, during those two days they continued adding others. Just not me. After 2 days my husband added me, I immediately left the group. When asked why, I told them plainly “We gave it two days. Nobody thought to add me or even mention me. At this point, I don’t want to be in it.” Now I’m being told I’m “childish” and “making this about me,” but I’m sorry… I was there. Every single day. Supporting my husband while he broke down watching his mom lose herself. And now that she’s in a home, these people want to play loving family and post old photos like they’ve been in the trenches too? So AITA for leaving the group chat and being over it? Or are they just mad because I didn’t pretend along with the group hug energy?

It sounds like she’s better off not being in the group chat.

Here is what people are saying on Reddit.

Vultures sounds like a good word for this.

True. It would be a more effective argument.

Haha I’m glad we didn’t have phones until after high school.

Well, that’s a depressing outlook.

Yes. I hate when people play dumb.

I hope they discuss the primary reason she is angry.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.