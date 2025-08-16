Her Aunt Used Her Perfume Without Her Permission And Broke It, So She Yelled At Her Because It Had Sentimental Value

Sentimental items can hold deep emotional meaning.

Imagine getting a gift from a family member you love. If you still have that gift after the family member passes away, you’d probably cherish it more than ever.

This woman lost both her parents and kept a perfume that her mom gave her when she was still alive.

She treasured this gift and only used it on special occasions.

But her aunt used it without her permission and accidentally shattered the bottle.

Read the full story below to see what happened next.

AITA for yelling at my aunt for breaking my most precious fragrance I’m (21F) basically an orphan. My parents died two years ago. Before my mama died, she gifted me a very expensive fragrance. Despite it being expensive, it was very meaningful to me because it’s one thing I have that reminds me of my mom.

This woman uses her mom’s perfume only on special occasions.

I only use this perfume on very special occasions. For example, I’m graduating by the end of this year, so I was planning on wearing it that day.

She is now living with her aunt.

I live in my grandparents’ house at the moment. Both my grandparents are also dead, so my aunt (52F) is in charge now. I live with her basically. She was going to a wedding that night and she came into my room without my consent.

Her aunt used her perfume without permission and accidentally broke it.

She used my perfume, the one that was a gift from my mom, without my consent. I came into my room and found the entire bottle shattered on the floor. I only came to my room because I could smell it from afar. When I came in, she was apologizing and all, but I couldn’t help it. I cried and yelled at her.

Her aunt offered to replace it, but she refused.

She knew this perfume is very special to me. And I really hated her so much, especially because she was starting to convince me that it wasn’t that serious. She said she was going to buy me another one, but I refused. It won’t hit the same.

Now, her cousins are gaslighting her and saying she’s being overdramatic.

I personally thought I was in the right. But my cousins gaslight me into thinking that my aunt was correct and that it wasn’t that serious. I’m genuinely starting to doubt myself. Am I the jerk?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person understands why she reacted that way.

Finally, here’s some sound and sincere advice.

Some things can’t be replaced with money because they carry the weight of love and memory.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.