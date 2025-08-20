Her Best Friend Has Had A Crush On Her Brother For Years, And She Finally Told Her That She Doesn’t Like It

I’m not one to tell anyone how to live their life, but I think most of us would agree that it’s probably not a good idea to try to get involved with your best friend’s sibling.

Right?!?!

But that’s what’s going on in this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.

Read on and see if you think this woman did anything wrong.

AITA for telling my best friend her crush on my brother made me uncomfortable? “My bff Mary (23F) has always joked about having a crush on my older brother, Jake. At first, it was harmless and didn’t bother me. But in the last 3 years, it escalated. She’d flirt with him openly, talk about him 24/7, and say she tried matching with him on dating apps. It started feeling off—especially because a few years earlier Mary had confessed she had a crush on me. We briefly explored more than friends, but nothing came of it.

This is all pretty weird…

Even afterward she’d still jokingly ask to kiss me, while clearly crushing on my brother. At some point it stopped feeling like a joke. Everyone noticed—my parents, friends and Jake. For context, Jake (26M) is three years older than us and the most “I don’t give a ****” person I know—he couldn’t care less about this whole thing. I stayed in denial because I didn’t want to admit how uncomfortable it had gotten. But last year, it blew up. Jake threw a party at our house. My friend Sarah and I got home late, Jake’s intoxicated friends started teasing him about Mary, asking how I felt about it. It was awkward. I felt bad that Jake was in that position—his friends even knew, because Mary made it so obvious.

She finally had enough of this.

That night, Sarah and I had a long talk (she’s seen this unfold for 7+ yrs), and I decided to nicely (she’s sensitive) text Mary about it. Message: ‘I’ve been meaning to talk to you about Jake. I don’t know your perspective, but I want to share how I feel and have a conversation Everyone knows you like Jake. At first I thought it was a joke, but it doesn’t seem like one anymore. I don’t know how to approach this, but it makes me uncomfortable I know no one can help how they feel, but I don’t appreciate how it’s expressed around me or Jake. I talked to Jake and he said he doesn’t like you at all, and I should tell you how this makes me feel Also, I’ve been uncomfortable with you asking to kiss me. I know it’s a joke and you mean no harm, but I wanted to say it I respect you and our friendship, so I feel it’s important to be honest. I’d love to hear your perspective if I’ve misunderstood anything.’

It didn’t go over so well…

She responded kindly and apologized. I thought we were okay. But apparently, we weren’t. It’s been almost a year. I kept texting like normal until another friend told me Mary was spiraling. She’d taken my message as me calling her a predator. Which—WHAT?! That was never my intention. I reached out and asked if we could talk. She never answered. I eventually stopped pushing. In January, she texted me. She said she was embarrassed and wanted to move on and hang out like normal. I said I’d love to, but felt we needed to clear the air. I told her I never meant to shame her, only to be honest. She said she felt blindsided after years of me not mentioning it, and it made her question other friendships. I reassured her she’s never been a bad friend. I only started feeling weird more recently—especially when people outside our group noticed. Since then, no reply. I feel like I did the right thing by being honest, but I regret it if it means I lost my best friend So now I’m stuck. What should I do? AITA?”

She’s stuck in the middle of this mess!

