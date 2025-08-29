Her Biological Brothers And Sisters Want To Have A Relationship With Her, But She Isn’t Interested

What would you do if you were adopted and you didn’t want to have anything to do with your biological siblings but they wanted to have a relationship with you?

AITA for not wanting a relationship with my biological (birth) siblings? “I (19f) was adopted at birth. My birth (biological) parents were 19 and just not ready for me (their words) and so they decided to find a family who’d give me everything they couldn’t. They picked an amazing family in my family and I don’t consider them my adoptive family. They’re just my family. My birth parents wanted an open adoption and my parents agreed to it. They had adopted before and knew that contact with the birth family could be helpful and it was strongly suggested by the adoption therapist they were involved with.

To be fair I know the contact I had with my birth family wasn’t terrible but I never felt connected to them like they wanted and over the years. It went from that to me disliking every call and visit. They visited 2-3 times a year and we had a monthly phone call and when they had children to raise together it was expected that I would feel this love for them but it never happened. My siblings are the ones I grew up with. Some older. Some younger. None of them related to me through blood but we’re siblings all the same.

My birth parents got their kids super excited to have me around and encouraged them to attach to me and call me their sister. I said I didn’t like that and my birth parents had stopped calling me their daughter, which they used to do, so I hoped they’d agree to help my birth siblings do the same but no, it didn’t work that way.

I just never felt like my birth parents and birth siblings were really family. Years ago it was like having family friends but the more they leaned on this expectation of some special bond, the more I disliked being around them and especially where their kids were concerned. It felt like everything I said or did hurt their kids’ feelings and I always felt like their kids expected me to go and live with them.

When Covid hit it was actually a huge relief because we didn’t see each other at all in 2020 or 2021. By the time we made it to 2022 I told my parents I didn’t want to have those visits or the phone calls anymore and my parents spoke to my birth parents. Even with them explaining to my birth parents it was me who wanted that time they blamed my parents. This meant that after I turned 18 they tried to convince me to put my foot down with my family or leave to be able to have a relationship with them.

I explained that I was the one who made the choice and they didn’t believe me but I ignored their contact after. I even blocked them. But then I got a DM from a new account of theirs asking me to at least consider a relationship with their children who miss me and don’t understand why their sister stopped all contact. I don’t want contact though. Or a relationship with my birth siblings. Just because we are biologically related doesn’t mean I think of them as my siblings or family. When I was asked I decided to answer once more and say no with the hope they would work on helping their kids accept this but instead it was followed up with a lot of anger and them telling me I had no good reason to reject a relationship with my flesh and blood siblings who are innocent in all of this. AITA?”

You can’t force people to have relationships with others if they don’t really want it.

