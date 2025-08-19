Her Boss Expected Her To Be Available At Lunch And Not Get Paid For It, But She Refused To Work That Hour Until Her Boss Changed The Rule

So many bosses make rules that don’t improve productivity, just lower worker morale.

Check out why this worker took a stand.

Be available during lunch? Sure thing My manager sent a passive-aggressive message to the whole team. It was clearly aimed at me: “Lunch breaks are unpaid, but everyone is expected to be available during core hours, including lunch.”

So she responded with shade.

I used to take a quick walk or step out to grab coffee, never missed meetings, never late. But fine. If she wants me “available,” I’ll play along. I started eating lunch at my desk every day. No headphones, not working. Just… sitting. I ignored emails and messages. When people came over, I’d smile and say, “I’m on my unpaid break, but I’ll jump on it at 1.”

Her literal interpretation did it’s job.

One day she sent a message at 12:10 asking for a report ASAP. I didn’t reply until 1:00. Someone else had scrambled to do it by then. She later asked why I didn’t respond, and I said, “I was available, just not working. As instructed.” She never brought up lunch breaks again.

Here is what people are talking about.

Simple as that, boss.

Good! That will teach them.

Definitely.

That wouldn’t be a good thing.

That’s what they are there for!

I bet the boss hated this.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.