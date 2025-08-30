Her Boyfriend Asked Her To Communicate Differently For His Son On The Spectrum, But She Didn’t Expect To Be Criticized For Every Word She Said

Living with someone else’s child can add invisible pressure to everyday conversations.

After trying her best to communicate clearly about a simple errand, her boyfriend accused her of not being considerate enough for his son who’s on the spectrum.

The ensuing argument made her begin to wonder whether they’ll ever be on the same page.

AITA for not explaining every detail of a plan to a 11yr old? My boyfriend and I have been getting into it a lot over his son. Recently he came to live with me and my family.

Since then, it’s been constantly “You’re confusing him,” “You just need to stop trying to be right,” “You never seem to listen or explain yourself where you can be understood,” etc.

Well today, yet again, it was one of those situations. We had said we would go to our storage unit to look for his son’s Pokémon cards.

Apparently saying, “Yes, we can go to the storage unit and look for your cards. I think it could be in the back though,” is not enough detail to not set up the expectation that there is a chance it can’t be found right away or at all until more of the unit is emptied. Because of this, I was scolded for not being clear, making a confusing plan, and setting up an expectation that I knew where it was exactly, so we would be in and out.

Am I wrong for just putting it the way I did? I ask because his son is neurodivergent, and I am on the spectrum as well. AITA in this situation?

