She Puts Dinner Leftovers Away In The Refrigerator, And Her Boyfriend Thinks They Should Go Into His Lunch Bag For The Next Day

When you live with your significant other, you will often do little things for each other to make your lives easier.

What would you do if you always put away dinner leftovers in little containers for your significant other so he could grab them for lunch the next day, but then he complained that you didn’t pack them into his lunch bag?

That is what happened to the girlfriend in this story, and she thinks that he is being demanding and unappreciative.

Is she right? Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not putting my bfs lunch into a bag and then into his backpack for him? I (33F) live with my bf (42M) in his really big (too big imo) really nice house.

He pays all of the bills besides my personal bills (phone, insurance, internet, car payment, food, gas, etc) which I pay for myself. I work from home full time and take care of his 4 dogs while he’s at work. I do mostly all of the cooking and cleaning. He does his own laundry, mows the lawn himself (most times) and on occasion will help with dishes or put meat on the grill for me.

He is being overly demanding.

When I make dinner, I make enough for leftovers so that he will have something to take to work for lunch. I always put it into a container for him and then into the fridge for him to grab and put into a bag and then into his backpack the next morning.

According to him, I don’t “pack his lunch for him and I should be”. Am I being lazy and/or inconsiderate by not putting the leftovers in a bag for him and then into his backpack so that he can just grab it and go? AITA?

On the one hand, tossing it into a bag before putting it in the refrigerator is no big deal. On the other hand, he is being very demanding.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about it.

