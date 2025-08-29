Her Boyfriend Keeps Quitting Jobs, So She Wants To Give Him an Ultimatum About What He Needs To Do To Stay With Her

There comes a time in every relationship when you have a “come to Jesus” moment.

WIBTA If I sat down my partner and laid down choices for our future over his jobs? “So me (21f) and my boyfriend (23m) have been together for 2 years and 7 months. We moved in together in August 2023 and signed a joint lease in November. Since then, he’s been going through jobs like crazy. He had a stable job for about 4 years when we met but left shortly after we got the apartment.

Since then, he’s had 10–12 jobs, all HVAC-related. This year alone, he’s on his 4th job and just quit (or might be fired-his words) after only four days because he had to work past midnight. I get being upset, but that kind of schedule is typical in HVAC, especially during summer in our state. He even warned me that summer would mean long hours, and I accepted that because we need to pay bills. The issue is that I work part-time, go to school full-time, and barely make enough to cover my half of rent (paid with a military benefit), groceries, pet care (we have cats), therapy, and doctor appointments. We live in a busy, expensive area near the state capital. Now he says he wants to leave HVAC entirely, go back to school, take out loans, and work at the restaurant near our apartment.

Meanwhile, I know he won’t want to stop spending money on things like going out or shopping at Whole Foods, which we can barely afford. So my plan is to sit him down and give him three choices. 1) Stick it out until summer ends. If he quits before finding another job, he takes on more chores and does Uber/DoorDash. 2) Stay and deal with it—like he always tells me, “life’s not fair.” 3) Quit, go back to school, get loans—but we’re moving somewhere cheaper. I found low-income apartments with better amenities that I can just barely manage alone, and I’m not quitting school. That’s decided.

I’m worried this sounds like an ultimatum or like I’m holding him hostage, but I’ve tried everything—supporting him, negotiating, begging—and I’m at my wits’ end. I’m not thrilled about this either, but I’m doing what I can with what tools I have. He told me I could trust him and let him prove it, and right now, I just don’t. I knew this job wouldn’t last, and it breaks my heart to keep being right. And before anyone says, “Just leave,” don’t worry—I have a plan in place if things go sideways.”

