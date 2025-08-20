Her Boyfriend Saw A Cat From Her Ex As A Threat To Their Relationship, So She Realized His Jealousy Ran Deeper Than She Thought

Relationships often come with unexpected ultimatums and strange lines in the sand.

When her boyfriend drew the line at a rescue cat from her former coworker, she realized his insecurities ran deeper than she’d thought.

Now, she’s being told to choose between him and the feline friend she’s grown to love.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not getting rid of my cat? I (41 F) have been dating a guy (46 M) for several years. Last year, we took a break for about 6 months. In that time, I did not date anyone else (he did), but was working with someone who showed unreciprocated interest in me.

But this situationship ended up giving her a new addition to her household.

This coworker was moving to another state and asked if I wanted to adopt his cat for my kids, and I jumped at the chance. We’d always wanted a cat, and it just seemed like a great opportunity. I lost contact with this coworker pretty quickly after he moved.

And her current boyfriend isn’t happy about it at all.

My relationship with my boyfriend is really great, but recently he told me he hates the cat because it came from a guy who was using it to try and sleep with me.

He’s gone to great lengths to make his distaste clear.

He said he didn’t want to even feed the cat when I’m gone, as it just reminds him of this other guy. It’s just a cat, and I literally never think of the coworker who gave him to me.

She let him know she won’t do this, and he continues to fight her on it.

I told him I’d never get rid of the cat to make him feel comfortable. Not just because of the cat, but because I won’t be in a relationship where I have to prove my love by unnecessary sacrifice or pain. He said I’m choosing a cat over him. AITA for thinking this whole thing is stupid and weirdly childish?

It’s high time to choose peace over pettiness.

What did Reddit think?

If you think critically enough, the answer to this conundrum is painfully obvious.

If her boyfriend treats animals this badly, then can he really be trusted with her children?

This commenter says keep the feline, then beeline.

This is all part of a bigger, more twisted test.

Her boyfriend thought he was the reasonable one, but really he was just a red flag.

Love shouldn’t come with a list of irrational sacrifices.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.