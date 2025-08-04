Her Boyfriend Wrongfully Accused Her Of Cheating, But She Wonders If She Overreacted By Breaking Up With Him

Sometimes it’s hard to stand up for our beliefs, especially if others are saying the opposite of what we believe.

If your boyfriend accused you of cheating and demanded an apology even though you didn’t cheat, would you apologize, or would you break up with him?

One Redditor chose to break up with her boyfriend. Did she overreact?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

For ruining my relationship for not accepting to an accusation I didn’t do My (25f) bf (27m) accused me of cheating on him after he saw a random hoodie at out apartment.

He asked who owned it. I said probably one of his friends that came over recently with him, showed him a picture proof of it in his phone, [and] he still demanded I should apologzse for not reminding him to tell his friend to go with his hoodie

However, that wasn’t enough for the hot-headed boyfriend.

[He also] demanded more apology, and I refused. I said I was not going to apologize and thought for long instead of apologizing for wrongfully accusing me of cheating. He still demands I apologize, so I broke up with him and never looked back. Now, our mutual friends and some of his friend are saying I took it too far, but I don’t really care. AITAH for my actions?

Did this woman make the right decision? Or should she have accepted the boyfriend’s accusations? Let’s see what Reddit says in the comments below.

Redditors unanimously said “NTA.”

And one commenter mentioned the OP deserved “better friends.”

Many commended her on her decision.

And finally, one reader wondered if the real issue was with his past.

This woman got out of a toxic relationship.

