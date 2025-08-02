Her Boyfriend’s Best Friend Is Rude To Her, So She Doesn’t Want Her To Stay At Their Place Anymore When She Visits

Well, this sure is a tricky situation…

The woman who wrote this story on Reddit is having an inner conflict about how she’s dealing with what’s going on with her boyfriend and his best friend.

Is she being a jerk?

Let’s see what the heck is going on here…

AITA for refusing to let my boyfriend’s best friend stay over at our place? “My boyfriend (M27) and I (F24) have been dating for about a year and a half, and about a month ago we moved in together to a new apartment. Last summer, when we were at the beginning of our relationship, I met one of his best friends (F27) who came to visit the city for a month. I remember my boyfriend was really excited, so he made a dinner reservation so the three of us could meet.

This is weird…

The thing is, she never spoke to me directly the entire night. She only talked to and looked at my boyfriend. It felt like I didn’t exist, and whenever I tried asking her something, she would just give me a yes or no answer, or she’d redirect the response to my boyfriend and talk to him about it. There was never a “what about you?” after I asked something. And I don’t remember her asking me anything at all. I felt uncomfortable, but I figured maybe it was just because it was their first time seeing each other in a while.

But then my boyfriend kept making plans that included me, and the same thing would happen every time. One day, he planned a picnic, and the only people who went were him, his friend, and me. We left the city and walked to a beach, and once again, I didn’t talk the entire day.

How rude!

Whenever I tried to make conversation, her answers were short, and she never made an effort to keep the conversation going with me. I told my boyfriend I didn’t want to hang out just the three of us anymore, and he didn’t take it well. He said I hadn’t given her a fair chance, and that I had “decided” I didn’t like her just because she’s a woman or because I was jealous. But my boyfriend has other female friends who’ve come to visit and they’re amazing!

She’s not into it.

Now that we live together, he told me he wants to invite this friend to stay at our place for a weekend and go to a festival together. My first reaction was to say no. I don’t want to feel uncomfortable in my own home, and honestly, I just don’t want her to come. He got upset and said that if she can’t come, then my best friend can’t either. And that I don’t have to go to the festival if I don’t want to. That she can come, but I just shouldn’t join them if I’m uncomfortable. That made me feel even worse. I don’t know if I’m in the wrong here. Even if I understand the logic, it still doesn’t feel right to me.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user agreed.

Another person chimed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Can you really blame her for not wanting to be around this person?

No way.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.