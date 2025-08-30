August 30, 2025 at 4:48 pm

Her Carry-On Bag Wasn’t Quite Fitting Into The Size Tester Thingy, But She Didn’t Give Up

by Ben Auxier

A woman battling her luggage at the airport

TikTok/summermken_official

I had been flying with the same carry-on bag for years until some attendant, drunk with power, declared it too large (by like, maybe a 16th of an inch on one side), in an incident that took so long I’m pretty sure it delayed the entire flight.

Point being, you’d better be sure.

And if you’re not sure, you MAKE sure.

Like in this video from TikTok user @summermken_official:

A woman battling her luggage at the airport

TikTok/summermken_official

A woman stands with her bag at the size tester thingy (is there a name for these?) pushing it into the slot.

A woman battling her luggage at the airport

TikTok/summermken_official

She pushes so hard you can literally see little shavings coming off the edges.

A woman battling her luggage at the airport

TikTok/summermken_official

But by god, she does it.

A woman battling her luggage at the airport

TikTok/summermken_official

She has to then give it a lot of effort to remove the thing.

A woman battling her luggage at the airport

TikTok/summermken_official

But she emerges determined and victorious.

@summermken_official

Never give up, at least not on the sake of €200🫣😑 #ryp #trend #vueling #airport #girls #trendingvideo #paris #france #fypシ゚ #savemoney #carryonbag #foryou #foryoupage

♬ Jet2 Advert – ✈️A7-BBH | MAN 🇬🇧

They know what they’re doing.

Screenshot 1 640bdb Her Carry On Bag Wasnt Quite Fitting Into The Size Tester Thingy, But She Didnt Give Up

Will has a good point by the end of this thread, not gonna lie.

Screenshot 2 aa4b0c Her Carry On Bag Wasnt Quite Fitting Into The Size Tester Thingy, But She Didnt Give Up

You’re still saving a ton of money.

Screenshot 3 85124a Her Carry On Bag Wasnt Quite Fitting Into The Size Tester Thingy, But She Didnt Give Up

Do stickers mean NOTHING?

Screenshot 4 faf160 Her Carry On Bag Wasnt Quite Fitting Into The Size Tester Thingy, But She Didnt Give Up

Good luck out there.

If you found that story interesting, learn more about why people often wake up around 3 AM and keep doing it for life.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter