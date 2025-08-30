Her Carry-On Bag Wasn’t Quite Fitting Into The Size Tester Thingy, But She Didn’t Give Up

I had been flying with the same carry-on bag for years until some attendant, drunk with power, declared it too large (by like, maybe a 16th of an inch on one side), in an incident that took so long I’m pretty sure it delayed the entire flight.

Point being, you’d better be sure.

And if you’re not sure, you MAKE sure.

Like in this video from TikTok user @summermken_official:

A woman stands with her bag at the size tester thingy (is there a name for these?) pushing it into the slot.

She pushes so hard you can literally see little shavings coming off the edges.

But by god, she does it.

She has to then give it a lot of effort to remove the thing.

But she emerges determined and victorious.

They know what they’re doing.

Will has a good point by the end of this thread, not gonna lie.

You’re still saving a ton of money.

Do stickers mean NOTHING?

Good luck out there.

