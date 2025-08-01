Her Childhood Best Friend Had To Move Away, But Years Later She’s Back And Repeatedly Asking For Money

Make new friends, but keep the old- unless they always ask you for money.

Everyone should feel like their friendships are reciprocal, but what happens when some people continuously cross the line?

One girl took to Reddit to help her with this quandary.

Here are the details.

AITA for not giving my childhood best friend money for her blood sugar?

Please help me out, I’m currently laying in bed at 12:45 am and I have work in the morning.

Never a good sign.

So I (19f) have been friends, we’ll call her Jane, since she transferred to my kindergarten class. Ever since she transferred, we’ve played at recess together, talked about our families and school, and even did some of the same activities! In 4th grade, she went to the hospital because she was losing weight and not eating properly, turned out she has Type 1 diabetes. I’ve been worried about her since. In 8th grade, she had to move because her dad found a different girlfriend. I’ve kept in contact with her, but I haven’t seen her since.

Friends come and go, sure.

Fast forward to today, I’m currently a college student with 3 part time jobs in my hands, while I’m not sure if she works at all, but I know she finished high school. A couple weeks ago she asked me for money ($20) out of the blue for her low blood sugar. I asked her if she’s been to the doctor first, only because I don’t want to make things worse, she told me the doctor only told her to eat chocolate. I trusted her and only told myself I’m going to do this once and leave her alone. I need my money for college tuition and books, car payments, and gas to go visit my boyfriend, friends, and family. After I paid her, I expected her to send me a Snapchat of her eating chocolate, but nothing. A couple days later, she keeps on sending me Venmo requests and texting me, asking me to send her money for her blood sugar for the past two weeks.

Oof. Sounds like the floodgates opened.

At this point, I don’t know if it’s true or not, but at the same time, I don’t want to disappoint Jane. I love her, but I haven’t seen her since junior high. Why would she ask me for something over and over again? Why won’t her family help, I know they’d love to?! But tell me, AITA?

Seems like this girl is being taken advantage of, but let’s see what commenters thought.

A few people chimed in with their own lived experience who could relate to the issue.

However some commenters immediately jumped to the worst.

Some people gave the benefit of the doubt, but still encouraged setting boundaries.

But ultimately, most encouraged her to simply walk away.

Too many people love to spend money that isn’t theirs.

Time to put her foot down.

