Her Colleague Mocked Her Post-Baby Body In Front Of Everyone, So She Put Her On Speaker And Called HR On The Spot

AITA for calling HR on a colleague? So I just returned to work from maternity leave, and I am still carrying extra baby weight (baby is just over a year old).

When I worked with one of my older colleagues (let’s call her Kay), she saw me and said to me, in front of approximately 10 people, “Flutta! It’s so nice to have you back! Oh my gosh, you’re pregnant again!” I replied, “No, Kay, I’m not pregnant—just carrying extra weight from baby. But thank you so much for pointing out my extra weight in front of so many people.” I then left the area and went to my shared office.

Embarrassed, Kay began to lash out.

Kay came storming in and told me I bullied her and that if I did that again, she would call HR.

I don’t recall exactly what I said, as I was a bit flustered, but it was something like, “Okay, let’s call them right now,” and I called HR with the phone on speaker. She stormed out. When HR answered, I did have a chat with them and filled them in on what happened, but I stressed I didn’t want to make a formal complaint.

Some of the people in the shared office said I was the AH because I shouldn’t have called HR, as that’s just the way Kay is (she often threatens people with HR—I don’t know if she has ever followed through). So, internet strangers, AITA?

She didn’t intend to escalate things, but she wasn’t going to let herself be publicly humiliated.

Kay may be used to throwing around empty threats, but this time, someone finally called her bluff.

