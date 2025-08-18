Her Bridesmaid Cousin Kept Using Wedding Events To Make Announcements About Her Pregnancy, So When This Bride Told Her To Not Use The Reception As A Gender Reveal Party, She Got Upset

Planning a wedding takes a lot of work and often involves multiple events, including things like bridal showers, rehearsal dinners, and of course, the wedding itself.

What would you do if one of your bridesmaids kept using your events to make announcements about her pregnancy without asking?

That is what was happening to the bride-to-be in this story, so she finally told her bridesmaid not to announce the gender of her baby at her wedding reception. Was that the wrong thing to do, or was the bridesmaid completely out of line?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for asking my cousin to wait to announce her gender reveal? My cousin/bridesmaid unexpectedly got pregnant a few months before I got married.

She told me early, to give us enough time make accommodations for the dress. I was so happy for her and made sure she had everything she needed to be comfortable on the day.

This was inconsiderate.

At my bridal shower, she decided to announce her pregnancy, despite being only about a month or 2 along. I didn’t say anything because I didn’t want to make a scene, but I got quite a few questions about how I felt about it from the other bridesmaids.

She should really be asking before hijacking her parties.

A few months later, at our rehearsal dinner, she decided to “quietly” announce the gender to some of the family at her table. Their reactions caught the attention of the other guests causing her to make an announcement. Because the rehearsal dinner was only a small group of the immediate family and bridal party, she asked if it would be alright to announce it at the wedding since many friends and family would be traveling from out of town and she could let everyone know at once.

This woman seems very self-centered.

When I asked her to wait until after the wedding events were over, she got pretty offended and didn’t talk to me much for the rest of the night. At the wedding, there was no big announcement the news definitely got around. Was I wrong for telling her to wait until after the wedding to announce it? AITA?

The cousin was out of line for hijacking all of these events without asking. That was rude and self-centered.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about it.

I don’t know, any excuse to have a party is fun.

This would be awkward, but true.

This would be too funny.

This commenter went through something similar.

A wedding is not the place for this.

Her cousin wants to be the center of attention.

