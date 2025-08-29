August 29, 2025 at 4:47 pm

Her Dad Surprised Her By Biking Out To Meet Her On Her Walk, And She’s Practically In Tears At The Wholesome Support

by Ben Auxier

A dad bringing his daughter her bike

TikTok/isaaaarose

We’ve got a nice video for you today. Like, just nice.

I don’t even need to prepare you for anything – just check it out!

It comes via TikTok user @isaaaarose:

A dad bringing his daughter her bike

TikTok/isaaaarose

“Why are your standards so high,” reads the caption, “my dad saw I went on a walk and biked almost 2 miles looking for me while holding mine just so we could go on a bike ride together.”

A dad bringing his daughter her bike

TikTok/isaaaarose

“No way!” you can hear her saying over the music. “My dad biked all the way from my house with my bike.”

A dad bringing his daughter her bike

TikTok/isaaaarose

“Dad, what are you doing? I can’t believe you did that!”

@isaaaarose

tommy continues to raise the standards daily🥲

♬ Western Music: Arizona Dreaming – Piero Piccioni

It just keeps getting more tear-jerker.

Screenshot 1 763e6c Her Dad Surprised Her By Biking Out To Meet Her On Her Walk, And Shes Practically In Tears At The Wholesome Support

It’s hang time.

Screenshot 2 ff0700 Her Dad Surprised Her By Biking Out To Meet Her On Her Walk, And Shes Practically In Tears At The Wholesome Support

No time to stop.

Screenshot 3 454d5c Her Dad Surprised Her By Biking Out To Meet Her On Her Walk, And Shes Practically In Tears At The Wholesome Support

That’s some skills. And fitness.

Screenshot 4 e2b7fd Her Dad Surprised Her By Biking Out To Meet Her On Her Walk, And Shes Practically In Tears At The Wholesome Support

Good on ya, dad.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter