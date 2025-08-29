Her Dad Surprised Her By Biking Out To Meet Her On Her Walk, And She’s Practically In Tears At The Wholesome Support

We’ve got a nice video for you today. Like, just nice.

I don’t even need to prepare you for anything – just check it out!

It comes via TikTok user @isaaaarose:

“Why are your standards so high,” reads the caption, “my dad saw I went on a walk and biked almost 2 miles looking for me while holding mine just so we could go on a bike ride together.”

“No way!” you can hear her saying over the music. “My dad biked all the way from my house with my bike.”

“Dad, what are you doing? I can’t believe you did that!”

It just keeps getting more tear-jerker.

It’s hang time.

No time to stop.

That’s some skills. And fitness.

Good on ya, dad.

