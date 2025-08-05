Her Estranged Father Told Her To Call Him Any Time If She Needed Something, So This Teenage Girl Decided To Call Him At The Most Inconvenient Time

Money can never bring back lost time or mend broken relationships, but can a conversation?

This teenage girl is dealing with mental health problems from the neglect of her father.

Her father lives far away from her, but insisted that she call him “any time.”

So, she agreed, but she wasn’t going to make it convenient for him!

Read the full story below for all the details.

Call me at any time, I’ll pick up! Okay, have fun with calls at 3am My dad (who has neglected me for my whole childhood) always asks me to call him on pass. Pass is when my mom can take me out of my mental health clinic for a few hours. He lives in Europe, so his timezones are wildly different. Whenever I’m able to call him, it’s always around 12 to 3 am his time.

This teenage girl texted her dad and asked him to buy the book she liked.

Recently, there was an omnibus for a series I really like, and since he tends to send me money every time I call, I texted him, asking for the book. I would have just asked for the money, but he is the only one in my family who had an eBay account.

He responded with call me any time, so she did.

I texted him, to which he responds with: “[My name]! Please call me! I’ll pick up at any time!” Perfect! Now every pass, I call at the most awkward times, and wait until he picks up. Still never got my book, but sooner or later, I’m sure I will.

It’s nice that her dad wants to talk to her even if it’s the middle of the night.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

If he says “any time,” then “any time” it is!

