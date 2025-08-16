Her Family Gatherings Keep Ending In A Lot Of Sickness, So She’s Thinking Of Calling It Quits

I have a bunch of nieces, and one them, poor thing, always seems to feel sick when we go on trips together.

Maybe it’s car sickness, maybe it’s homesickness, maybe it’s bad luck. It’s usually not too serious.

But every time, I have that little voice inside that says “uh oh…I’m next.”

For this lady, that voice is getting loud.

AITA for telling my mum I’ve had enough and won’t be visiting again for a while My son (8) and I (40f) flew home for the school holidays. I would have been content not to see my brother and his family, but I agreed to spend the weekend with them as my son and mum enjoy spending time with them.

It started with a little denial.

My nephew (6) had been unwell overnight. I questioned how sick he was and whether we should be going. I didn’t want us get sick for our own sake, but also because he wouldn’t be able to see his ore family. Mum was annoyed but spoke to my brother, who said nephew was fine, they were just tired after a rough night, we should still come. Mum and I were going to look after all the kids on Saturday night while my brother and his wife went to a party…probably why he was so keen for us to come; they hadn’t factored us into their weekend otherwise.

Then the trust came flowing out.

My hesitation was met with an icy demeanour from mum so I agreed to go, lest the rest of our trip be ruined by her mood. When we arrived it was clear my nephew was still quite unwell. He was on the lounge with a sick bucket. My brother even remarked, “yeah, he’s really unwell”. Turns out he’d been vomiting overnight with a fever. My mother made it clear through her demeanour and tone that I was meant to pretend all was fine. I was too furious and uncomfortable to do that.

Apparently this isn’t a new problem.

Similar scenarios have happened before, resulting in my son, husband, and I becoming quite unwell. My brother then left with the kids to pick his daughter (9) up from her first birthday party of the day. I told my mum it was really disrespectful that they’d done this again, and that I was absolutely furious. I could have been more calm and more diplomatic, but the gaslighting and denial of my right to be and express upset was too much. I asked for their street address so I could book a taxi home for me and my son. She insisted that she would leave too, although she eventually agreed that I could drive her car back if my brother could drive her home on the Sunday. He couldn’t do that as he and his wife had too many plans, notwithstanding our visit. So we all left and the rest of our stay with her (2 days) was either silent treatment or ice cold responses.

The truth hurts.

I tried to talk to her about how hurtful it was to be treated like that, which only made it worse. I told her we won’t be coming back for a while and, although I didn’t say this, I’ve decided we’ll stay in a hotel when we do return.

Let’s see what the comments made of this:

Come on guys, we JUST went through a plague. What did we learn?

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Reddit thread if someone didn’t suggest going no-contact with your family over one fight.

It bugs most of us.

Really makes me sick. I mean literally. Emotionally, just annoyed.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.