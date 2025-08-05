Her Family Tried To Add Chaos To Her Business Trip, So One Already-Stressed Mom Drew A Line And Chose Sanity Over Obligation

Balancing work and family responsibilities is rarely straightforward, particularly in complicated living situations.

AITA for not taking my daughter’s brother with me on a business trip to the beach? My 7-year-old daughter, her dad, and I live together, but our relationship is extremely rocky. We are basically stuck in a roommate situation.

I am a videographer and am doing shoots for a few businesses at the beach. My daughter’s 9-year-old brother was dropped off by his mom the day before we leave for the trip (he was not supposed to be here).

Now, my daughter’s father is trying to force me to take him with my daughter and me. He misbehaves any time I take him anywhere, so I said no, he cannot come with me when I’m going on business to the beach. It’s not a trip for fun. AITA?

What did Reddit think?

