Her Family Wasn’t There For Her While She Was Grieving The Loss Of A Close Friend, But Now They Want Her To Take Her Sister In After A Divorce

When going through a difficult time, you want your family to be there for you to show you support.

What would you do if your family abandoned you while you were grieving the loss of a loved one, but now that you were doing well, they want you to take in your sister and support her?

That is the situation that the woman in this story is in, and she wants to stop all contact with her family, but her husband is saying she should forgive them.

AITA for not allowing my sister to come live with me and my husband? I (32F) currently live with my husband (37M) in a two floor house in the suburbs that is big enough for both of us and also to house lots of guests if needed.

This would be devastating.

Seven years ago, when I was 25, I lost my one and only soulmate; my best friend. She was my world and my rock and everything made sense around her. I could talk about her all day but that would take too long to write down and I would probably break down in tears anyway;) After she passed away due to a horrible freak accident, I fell into a depression that led to me drinking away my feelings. This completely altered my life for the worse, I lost my apartment, my friends, my family and my life. I had absolutely no one and my parents were so ashamed of me that they refused to let me live with them. And my sister? She claimed she was living in an apartment that was way too small and that she couldn’t house me. I ended up being hopeless and desperate for a long long time.

She has really turned her life around.

Six years and a million AA meetings later, I am now fully sober with a kid on the way:) I never kept contact with my family after what happened, instead I focused on myself and met the love of my life. Fast forward to a month ago, my sister found my new number via an old friend and contacted me asking if she could stay at my house for awhile. She had lost her job and had been through a tough divorce and lost her house as well (she had apparently sold the house my parents bought her to live with her partner and later lost the house due to the divorce). Obviously I refused, reminding her of how she treated me in the past.

Wow, they have some nerve.

Last week, my parents & my sister somehow found my address and came to my house demanding to let my sister stay here. My sister defended her past actions by revealing that she found out she was pregnant after my best friend passed away but never wanted to tell me due to the fact that I was grieving. She also didn’t want me to stay at her place because she was scared that I would somehow push her into also being an alcoholic and harm her kid. She said that her situation is different now because she already has kids, that her ex-husband has custody of, and that she wants to get her life together and needs my help. After a long discussion things were getting heated and I had to call the police. I am now thinking of filing a restraining order against them but my husband is telling me to “let my rage go” and help my family.

This is completely understandable.

I honestly don’t know what to do, I already feel super stressed whilst pregnant and have hormones jumping out of my ears, so that may also be the reason for me being extra angry. I need someone’s opinion on this situation who doesn’t know me, and I’m hoping for some advice!! AITA?

I wouldn’t want to take on extra stress while also going through a pregnancy, especially not for someone with a history like this. Her new husband should be more supportive of that.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about it.

Her family showed their true colors years ago, now they have to live with that.

