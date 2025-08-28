Her Friend Rented Her Apartment For Two Months And Threw Away All Her Kitchenware, So She Thinks She Should Replace Everything

Imagine renting out your house to a friend while you’re out of town. How would you react if you returned and noticed that your friend had gotten rid of everything in your kitchen? Not just food but kitchen tools, silverware and other items too.

Would you want the friend to replace everything, or would you let it go and replace everything yourself for the sake of saving the friendship?

This woman and her husband rented their house to their friends while they were away.

When they returned, all their kitchen items are missing.

She wants everything to be replaced, but her husband wants her to let it go. What should she do?

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for demanding money back after a friend threw away most of my kitchen utensils? My husband has a group of friends. They have been together since school. I moved to his country for work and study. I come from a different culture.

This woman and her husband went on a two-month trip.

We welcomed our lovely baby girl. I am lucky to be in a country where parents can take a good amount of off time. We decided to spend 2 months in my country so my mum could bond with the baby. She couldn’t be here when my first was born, because of COVID.

They rented their place out to their friends while they were away.

Coincidentally, a couple we know was returning from a trip around the world. They needed to rent an apartment. It was a perfect match. They cover our rent, and we can relax since they can look after our apartment and car.

When they returned, their kitchen was empty.

Well, once we returned, I noticed our kitchen was almost empty. I mean baking utensils, forks, knives, and pans, gone! All cooking ingredients and casseroles were gone, too. Even utensils my mom brought from my home country for special meals were missing.

She was furious.

I was furious. I still cannot believe how someone can do such a thing. She replaced one of two frying pans, and that was it. We still have a few pans, but speciality items to cook and bake different things are gone.

Her husband talked to their friend.

My husband allegedly talked to the friend, let’s call her Sarah. Sarah acted like she did us a favour, but she realised we were not happy, so she argued only those she could not make clean enough were thrown away. I say “allegedly” because my husband tends to minimise the issue. He does that to not cause waves.

She demanded all items be replaced.

I demanded she replace every single thing. My husband is begging me to let it go, not to lose a long friendship. I feel like I am in crazy town, I mean who does that? Especially without talking to the owners of the house? If you don’t know what something is for, why throw it away?

She’s unsure if she should let it all slide.

I cannot wrap my head around it! Am I the jerk? And was she just doing us a favour? Or am I being gaslit to high heaven?

Throwing out someone else’s belongings is not okay! I wouldn’t let it go.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person offers some honest advice.

Here’s a valid point.

This person gives their honest opinion.

And finally, husband needs to step up, says this user.

You just don’t mess with other people’s stuff, plain and simple.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.