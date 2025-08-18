Her Grandfather Remarried Five Times Because He Wanted A Son, But He Only Ended Up Having Daughters. Meanwhile, Her Grandmother Remarried And Had A Boy.

Although it’s normal to want a girl and a boy, or to have a preference, it’s not normal to blame your spouse for not “giving you” what you wanted.

And yet, the guy from this story did this a whopping five times.

Well, the universe taught him a lesson.

Let’s read the whole story and see how things unfolded.

The universe’s petty revenge This is my grandmother’s petty revenge. So my grandfather (who I’ve never met) divorced my grandmother after she gave birth to her second daughter. They married young, lived in a super conservative town and he was obsessed with the idea of a son.

He blamed her for not ‘giving him a son’.

After the divorce, my grandmother was ostracized for her “failure.” He married his second wife some months later. My grandmother had to stay in the town while she was saving up money to move, but once she did, she kept tabs on the town and her family. And guess what? Wife #2 gave birth to a girl. And so did Wife #3.

But he kept trying.

My grandfather had five wives (including grandmother) and ALL gave birth to girls. Wife #2 had three, Wife #3 had two and a stillborn, Wife #4 had three, and Wife #5 had one, but divorced him quickly because she didn’t want to be blamed.

He even tried tricking the universe.

It also came out he had cheated with a neighbor who had three sons and one girl, and that one girl was his child. The husband divorced the neighbor, but she refused to marry my ex because “he’s defective.” He’s paying a fortune in support and can’t find any other woman to marry him because turns out, 20-something-year-olds don’t want a 68-year-old.

The tables really turned.

What’s even more hilarious, is the very Christian town has changed its tune and is now supportive of his daughters and his divorces. Turns out it’s not the women’s fault anymore. I don’t even know the percentage of something like this, but it must be insane. As for my grandmother, remarried and had my uncle. Apparently her family back in the town loudly talked about how blessed my grandmother was for giving birth to a healthy son.

He had 12 kids. All daughters. Wow. A whole women’s soccer team!

