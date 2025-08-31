Her Horrible Brother Excluded Her From His Wedding Plans And Kept Everything A Secret, So She’s Not Sure She Wants To Go To The Wedding At All

Isn’t it absolutely heartbreaking when family members start treating you like strangers?

Imagine looking forward to your brother’s wedding, but every time you ask a question about the wedding you’re met with silence. Your parents even tell you not to ask him about the wedding, yet you know they know all the details.

Would you be upset about being excluded from the planning process, or would you be happy to attend as a guest?

This girl shares how her brother excluded her from his wedding preparations, and she is not happy about it.

Check out the full story.

WIBTA if I didn’t attend my brothers wedding because I’ve been treated less than a guest in my opinion. My (32f) brother (m29) is getting married to his fiancé (f27) very soon but since the proposal I’ve felt like excluded from my family. For context I have 2 brothers one older and one younger who is getting married and no sisters.

She’s been feeling bad about it since the beginning…

I am unsure if I am being just emotional and childish but since the beginning I was kept in the dark or told not to ask questions about my brothers wedding as he’d get upset. Anyway my future sister in law I am not besties but we get on. At the beginning I tried to help her navigate our family and stuck up for her many times when I felt my parents were being harsh. I’ve never had any issues with her at all.

UH OH…

So at the beginning id ask my brother how is the wedding going and he would close off but the family talk about the wedding around me as they were told but not me. When my older brother would let something slip about the wedding my brother would give him a dirty look. It was hurtful why is it I’m not allowed to know. Even later that week my dad came to my house and said don’t ask him about the wedding as it upsets him and he may cut u out of the wedding. I said fine by me. Why should I bother.

That’s INSANE!

Anyway this kept happening where they were told and I wasn’t allowed to know. I stopped asking but it upset me as we never had an issue so why am I treated like a horrible person. My parents even supported this behavior. Sometimes they’d tell me stuff and say don’t tell your brother we told u. Then one day my older brother who is a sweetheart told me he was asked to be the best man and it sounded like he was asked months ago.

She has been excluded from everything!

I was not asked to be a brides maid or anything which was fine I was just upset that this was another secret. It would of been nice if my little brother reached out and told me prior out of respect. Truthfully I couldn’t be bride’s maid as was pregnant and had a small child. To this day my brother has not told me himself my brother is best man Its been a year and wedding happening this month. So this behavior I started to get over and just ignored it. I’d ask my parents about the wedding and just not say anything to my brother.

That sounds so MEAN!

Instead of his fiancé or my brother asking me things about the wedding they’d go through my mum. Anyway my brother has organized his bucks night and invited most of the males in the family including my dad and brother. My sister in law had her hens but didn’t invite me or my mum. But I think I just feel very hurt. Its like I’m no one just one of the guests or less than as I am not even allowed to know anything.

She isn’t sure why this is happening to her!

My older brother is unlikely to get married so I was hoping to be asked to help or something. Not treated like I’m this horrid person. My hubby thinks I should just go and enjoy the food. It all just puts a bad taste in my mouth. Its like its ok to treat me badly and I feel that’s how the family dynamics has always been. I feel like they don’t want me there so why am I going. I am not even on the family table lol. So would I be TA if I didn’t attend my bros wedding?

YIKES! That sounds really weird!

Why would a brother exclude his sister from his wedding like that?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

Someone’s being really secretive here!

