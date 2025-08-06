Her Husband Bought Her Flowers As What He Thought Was A Nice Surprise Gift, But She Was Really Disappointed

I’ll be honest, I’ve always thought flowers were an odd gift to put so much cultural weight on.

I mean I get it, they’re pretty, but the moment you pluck them to give them away, they start dying.

And then how long do you keep them around? I don’t know, it’s weird.

And the lady in this story MIGHT agree with me.

But her husband doesn’t, and that’s the problem. Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for not appreciating my gift? Backstory we’ve been together for 12 years, married 2 years. Ever since I never really liked flowers and been vocal about how it’s a waste of money Now at the moment I am the sole provider and I’ve been vocal about how im saving to go to the salon and really wanting to go soon. Now our anniversary comes and budget is tight so I wasn’t expecting anything but the husband bought flowers.

The gesture was nice, but she didn’t like the specifics.

I appreciate the surprise gesture but I was disappointed and told him thank you for the gesture, I was surprised but I really don’t know what to do with the flowers since you know I don’t like them, I have been vocal about saving for going to get my hair done and that took away from that budget. And he responded: I just wanted to surprise you, and i know you don’t like it but it’s the only accessible thing here. I wanted you to know that I remember. Instead of a thank you and appreciation i get this.

Maybe she could’ve told him ahead of time that she’d like a gift card for the salon instead of another gift.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit make of this:

