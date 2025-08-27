Her Husband Invited His Mom To Their Family Vacation, So This Woman Got Frustrated And Told Him To Uninvite Her

Family vacations are meant to be enjoyed by everyone, but does that mean your mother-in-law always has to join you?

Imagine being pregnant and wanting to go on a trip before the baby arrives. Would you be mad if your husband invited his mom to join you?

This woman wanted a vacation with just her husband and son before her due date, but her husband invited his mother.

She told him to uninvite her. Was that the wrong thing to do?

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITAH for telling my husband I don’t want his mom to come in our vacation with us? Last year, my MIL was having financial struggles. She was going to be let go from her job. Her two daughters didn’t offer to help, but my husband is a kind man, so we told her she could always move out to the West Coast where we live.

This woman’s MIL moved in with them.

She agreed. She brought her 4 dogs and a bunch of her stuff. She crammed it all into our tiny two-bedroom house. So, in this tiny house, there is 3 adults, 6 dogs, a 6-year-old, and we’re expecting a baby in the fall.

Their place got cramped.

As of a few months ago, my SIL wants to move out here, and we explained that they should find their own place. We’ve looked at selling but the market’s in no place for that, but if it was just my husband and I and our kiddo, we would make it work. When baby is old enough, they could share a room until we can sell this house.

Her husband invited her MIL to their family vacation.

We were planning to go on one last vacation before baby comes, and I made it clear I wanted it to be just the 3 of us. My husband said it would be rude to not invite her, so he invited her.

She thought MIL would pass, but she was making plans to go.

I was hoping because of her dogs she wouldn’t go.

But now, she’s making us talk to our neighbor who we are friendly with. She said she would pay if they watch her dogs.

She got mad.

I was mad, and pregnancy hormones make it hard to hide my frustration. My husband told me I’m acting like a brat because if it was my mom, I’d do the same thing. But I told him I wouldn’t because my mom would understand.

MIL has always been entitled and defensive.

His mom, she wouldn’t understand. She believes he can do no wrong and she believes she’s entitled. I mean, she got angry we went on a trip we planned before she moved here because we didn’t invite her. We can’t even have discussions with her because she instantly gets defensive.

She was called selfish for not wanting her MIL there.

I really wanted a trip away from her with my family before this baby comes, and I’m apparently the bad guy and being selfish. He told me I can be the bad guy, and I should tell her that I don’t want her to go.

She doesn’t know if she was wrong.

But I already told him before he invited her, and it’s not my mom. I’m not the one with boundary issues. So AITA for telling him to tell her we don’t want her to come?

Does this mom deserve a trip without her mother-in-law joining them?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Stand up for the family you’re creating.

