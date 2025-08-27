Her Husband Took A Solo Trip Last Summer, But She Isn’t Okay With Him Traveling Solo Again

It can be hard for busy parents to balance work, parenting and fun. In fact, it can sometimes feel impossible.

In a home with two parents, sometimes the burden for work or parenting falls more on one spouse’s shoulders than the other’s.

If your partner wanted to skew that balance even more by traveling solo while you juggle everything at home, would you encourage them to go and have fun, or would you shut down the idea so they could stay home and help you out?

In today’s story, one working mom is in this situation. She feels a little bit bad for telling her husband not to take a solo trip, but she also doesn’t know how she would manage without him home.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA: I said no to my husband taking a solo trip AITA? I am a mom of 3 – a 7 year old girl and 8 month old twin boys. I work a 9-5 corporate job. My husband is a teacher and obviously has summers off. Last summer, while I was pregnant, I let my husband go on a solo trip to the Bahamas. I travel for work and he felt like it was unfair that I get away so much. I let him do it last year.

He wants to travel more.

He has also been talking about going to World Cup games in 2026 with my brother in law in Mexico, the US and Canada, which I am being supportive of because he loves soccer. A few days ago he got it in his head that he wants to do another solo trip this summer because he’s off and sick of just sitting around with the babies. We only have part time care for the boys at the moment (daughter is in full day camp) to save money because he’s off.

He’s really mad at her.

Well now I’m all of a sudden the bad guy because he wants to run off on another solo trip sometime in the next 3 weeks and I shut it down (I actually gave him the finger as my response – but I jokingly tell him to F off all the time and he takes it well). I’m working, we don’t have full time child care, and it’s honestly just a lot with the 3 kids. He has now turned it into me being the bad guy and all of a sudden he’s furious at me. AITA?

She’s thinking logically, but he’s not. He’s just thinking about what would be fun.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted.

