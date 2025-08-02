Her Husband Was Being Unreasonably Mean Towards Her Son, So She’s Thinking About Divorcing Him

Parenting means protecting your child at all costs.

If you married someone who was mean to your child, would you put up with it for the sake of your marriage, or would you defend your child no matter what?

This woman had a son from an ex-partner before she married her now husband.

Her husband claimed he was okay with raising her son, but over time, he began showing mean and harsh behavior toward the boy.

Now, after a particularly upsetting incident, she’s thinking about divorcing him for the sake of her son.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Husband doesn’t want my son in the living room. My husband and I (both mid-40s) have been married for 4 years. When hubby and I met, my son was 5. It was just my son and I for the first 5 years. His biological dad never wanted anything to do with my son.

This woman admitted to her then-boyfriend that she had a son.

When hubby and I met, I told him I had a son, and if that was a no-go, then don’t waste either of our time. He said that even though he didn’t want a child, we were a package deal, so he was fine.

She noticed how he could be mean to her son sometimes.

Over the years he would say: “If he was my kid, I’d…” followed by whatever punishment. Or “He shouldn’t be sleeping on the couch,” even when he was puking half the night. Or “He doesn’t need to be up your bottom 24/7.”

He told her he couldn’t stand being in the house with the boy.

The digs have just gotten worse. The latest was a few weeks ago, when he took a holiday. While I was working, he would watch my son (12, at this point). He messaged me on day 3 saying: “I’m leaving for a few hours. I can’t stand being in this freaking house.”

She got home, and her son was alone.

When I got home, he wasn’t home. No big deal. My son is old enough to be at home for an hour alone. He knows not to cook anything or answer the doors, etc.

She found out that he left because her son was watching TV in the living room.

When I got home, I asked my son why my husband left. He said, “He got mad because I was watching TV in the living room because mine isn’t working. He told me to get my butt upstairs.” I’m thinking divorce. This isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

Now, she’s thinking about divorcing him to protect her son’s mental health.

Hubby hardly ever wants my son around in the living room when we are all home together. He thinks kids are to be locked in their room. “He has a TV, so does he need to be down here with us?” I feel like my son’s mental state will be harmed if we keep living the life we have. So, am I the jerk for thinking about divorce?

