Her Husband’s Friend Uses Their Mailbox For All His Mail, And While She Doesn’t Understand Why, She’s Had Enough Of It

The apartment I live in has had a lot of tenants before me.

I know this because I still get their mail ALL THE TIME.

Some of it is important, and I have no idea where to send it, because I have no idea where they live now.

The point is – I’m very used to the idea of someone else’s mail becoming my problem, and I can’t stand it any more than the lady in this story.

AITA if I return mail to sender? So my spouse has this friend who keeps having mail sent to our house. Idk why, he has a house, but yet he has all his mail sent here. For the first three months I didn’t have an issue with it but a few weeks ago he had something important sent to the house that he needed asap. He wanted my husband to bring it to him but when my husband when out for drinks he forgot the letter.

I’m stuck on the “why?” of it all, but we have to keep moving:

The next morning (a saturday) this dude calls us over a dozen times at 6am… like my husband didn’t answer the first time so his “friend” just started calling again and again and again in a super passive aggressive fashion. Eventually my spouse answered the call, grabbed the letter and went to bring it to his “friend” like some servant. It was not a pleasant way to be woken up and I told my spouse to tell his friend that we aren’t the post office and that he can send his mail elsewhere. Hubby, who is incredibly too kind, thinks I’m overreacting.

Then other important stuff started rolling in:

I dropped the issue but today I found not one but four pieces of mail including a new bank card and something thick and important looking from the social security office. I haven’t told my spouse these letters arrived yet because i know he’ll just deliver them and it’ll continue the problem. I’m really really tempted to just return the mail to sender Would I be the AH if I did?

And lest you think this is neccesary:

Caveat: the “friend” is not disabled and he does have a car and a job. Literally no reason that he can’t go get a po box.

Commentors wrote in:

What is he DOING?

It’s not like you’re wrong.

You sneaky rat.

I’m gonna be wondering about this one forever.

