Her Husband’s Sister Wants To Move In With Them, But She Won’t Let Her Because They Don’t Have Any Room

A crowded house can definitely be a recipe for disaster…

Especially when there’s a little kid living there…

And there’s no extra room…

And things are already cramped enough as it is…

You see where I’m going with this?

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit and see if you think this woman was wrong for not letting someone else join their crowded apartment.

AITA for telling my husband that his sister can’t live with us? “We live in a small two bedroom apartment. It’s me, my husband, and our toddler. The second bedroom? That’s the baby’s. There’s no guest room. There’s no spare mattress. Hell, the couch barely fits in our living room without it feeling like an obstacle course.

They got a phone call…

Then suddenly, his sister calls. Says she needs a place to stay for a while. No details. Just boom, she’s on her way. She’s not asking. She’s telling us. Apparently she got into it with her roommate and “can’t deal with the drama.” Her words. I told my husband straight up no. Not because I don’t care. Not because I want her homeless. But we literally don’t have the space. Our kid wakes up if someone breathes too loudly near his room. I’m already running on fumes from the night feedings and the 4 AM cries.

They don’t agree on this one…

The last thing I need is another adult here adding to the chaos. But get this. My husband says I’m being cold. That “she’s family.” That it’s just temporary. I asked how long is temporary. He shrugs. Says a few weeks, maybe a couple months. No plan. No end date. Just vibes and guilt. I tried to be clear. I said, If she moves in, I move out. I didn’t mean it as a threat. I just meant I literally won’t be able to function in this house if she’s here full time. I’m already stretched thin. This would break me. He looked at me like I’d just kicked his puppy. Said I was forcing him to choose.

This is his sister’s fault!

I said, No. She is. Because who invites themselves to someone else’s house without even checking first? Now things are tense. He’s barely talking to me. She keeps texting him saying “don’t worry, I’ll figure it out” but you know that’s just the guilt bait. And honestly? I feel like the bad guy. Like I’m this evil wife keeping his poor sister out on the streets or something. But also I’m tired of always being the one who bends. Who makes room. Who shuts up to keep the peace. So yeah. That’s the whole messy thing. AITA?”

Let’s see how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another person agreed.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

If her husband’s sister was allowed to move in, things would probably get REALLY UGLY.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.